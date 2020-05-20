Blank to continue as interim superintendent

CUMBERLAND — Jeff Blank will serve as interim superintendent for Allegany County Public Schools for another year.
In July, the board appointed Blank, the school system’s chief administrative officer at the time, to the position that was left vacant by former ACPS superintendent David Cox, who had accepted a job in Tennessee.
The board’s process to find a permanent superintendent has been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, during an audio-only school board meeting that was briefly interrupted by someone singing and yelling, the board unanimously approved Blank’s continuation of the job.
“This is a difficult time for everyone,” Blank said. “We’ll continue to work hard and we look forward to when we can return to school as usual.”
Also at the meeting, board President Tammy Fraley read a series of emails submitted as public comments that complained about the planned drive-thru graduation ceremonies for high school seniors.
Earlier this month, Blank said that each graduate would be permitted one car from which they would exit with their diploma, then walk to a designated area to have their photo taken.
One of the letters on Wednesday stated that more than one car should be allowed per graduate.
Another asked for “a more normal graduation” in the summer.
