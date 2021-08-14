RIDGELEY, W.Va. — The Blue Bridge reopened to traffic about 4 p.m. Friday, about eight hours after it was closed by a water main break that disrupted water service throughout the town of Ridgeley that forced traffic detours on both sides of the busy span that connects the town to Cumberland.
“It’s a water main that is about 500 feet from the Blue Bridge and right in the middle of Veterans Memorial Highway near the subway,” Ridgeley Mayor Bill Shepherd said early Thursday as repairs by VanMeter Construction were ongoing.
The break in the eight-inch main was discovered Thursday night.
The Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department posted information on Facebook that an additional five tankers and an engine would respond to any fire calls in the town since water service to hydrants was also disrupted.
Traffic traveling to and from Ridgeley was forced to use state and alternate Route 28 in Wiley Ford.
