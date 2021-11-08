River park plans gain momentum

CUMBERLAND — The Blue Bridge that leads to Ridgeley, W.Va., will be reduced to a single lane at intermittent times Nov. 8-10 to allow for the biannual inspection of the bridge.

The contractor is expected to begin each day at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Each end of the bridge will be flagged to route vehicles around the contractor’s equipment.

Questions can be directed to the Cumberland Engineering Department at 301-759-6600.

