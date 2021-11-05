Blue Bridge to be inspected Nov. 8-10
CUMBERLAND — The Blue Bridge that leads to Ridgeley, W.Va., will be reduced to a single lane at intermittent times Nov. 8-10 to allow for the biannual inspection of the bridge.
The contractor is expected to begin each day at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Each end of the bridge will be flagged to route vehicles around the contractor’s equipment.
Questions can be directed to the Cumberland Engineering Department at 301-759-6600.
Mt. Savage Veteran’s Day program canceled
MOUNT SAVAGE — Mount Savage Old Rail Post VFW has canceled the Veteran’s Day program scheduled for Nov. 11 at the Community Park due to COVID-19 and manpower issues.
