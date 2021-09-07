FRIENDSVILLE — A Blue Star Memorial Marker dedication Thursday at the Youghiogheny Overlook Welcome Center will honor those serving in the military.
The ceremony, conducted by the American Legion of Accident, begins at 11 a.m. at the center located on Interstate 68 east of Friendsville.
The marker is the only one along I-68.
The ceremony, sponsored by the Mountain Laurel Garden Club, Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Inc. and the National Garden Clubs Inc., will open with a welcome by Linda Harris, chair of the Mountain Laurel Garden Club Blue Star Memorial.
The presentation of colors will be followed by an invocation by Charee Reckner, American Legion officer and District 7 commander.
Charlie Thomas, an employee of the Maryland State Highway Administration Keyser’s Ridge Office and a retired Air Force veteran who served in Desert Storm, will perform the acceptance of the marker.
Guests will be introduced and a presentation conducted, before the ceremony is closed with “Taps” and the dismissal of colors.
There will be a luncheon held at Penn Alps in the Alpine Room, on 125 Casselman Road, following the event.
