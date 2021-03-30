SHORT GAP, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education unanimously approved Monday the closure of three schools in the Frankfort District, and their eventual consolidation into a new primary school.
Separate public hearings were held for residents to weigh in on the closures of Frankfort Intermediate, Fort Ashby Primary and Wiley Ford Primary schools, which are projected to take effect with the 2023-24 school year. The new school would be built on the Short Gap campus that now houses Frankfort high and middle schools.
The proposal is dependent on funding from the state’s School Building Authority. The county school board applied for that funding in January, and will learn whether it is approved in April.
Monday’s three hearings drew one speaker, Kelly Barnes. While she said she was in favor of the new school, Barnes, who spoke during the time allotted for the Frankfort Intermediate portion, said she was concerned about the capability of the campus’ sole access point to accommodate a throng of people trying to leave “in the event of a real, true emergency.”
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Barnes’ concerns about the egress are “valid,” and agreed that is an important consideration.
“It will absolutely have to be a pivotal part to make sure there’s more than just one way in and out of the facility,” Ravenscroft said. “We’ve also been in conversations about looking at hopefully getting a traffic light, which is unrelated to this but is nonetheless a need, we believe, at the bottom of Frankfort hill. But it will absolutely be one of our major considerations, knowing now that we’re going to go from roughly 10(00) to 1,100 up to 1,800 students on one campus.”
The school board meets next on April 6.
