KEYSER, W.Va. — While no vote was taken on how they’ll proceed, Mineral County’s education officials sounded off on Gov. Jim Justice’s mandate to return to the classroom amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice announced during a press conference late last month that elementary and middle school students will return to the classroom on Jan. 19, along with high school students in counties that are not in “red” status on the state’s color-coded map. The governor also said the winter sports season would be pushed back to March 1.
Virtual learning is “absolutely not working nearly like what in-school learning is all about,” he said at the time.
Because Justice’s announcement came after the agenda for this week’s meeting was set, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said, no vote would be taken on their plans either way, but the board could still come to “a consensus on re-entry.”
Despite frustrations with virtual learning, the members of the board were largely against returning to the classroom on Justice’s stated timeline, and instead preferred an alternate proposal that Ravenscroft presented later in the meeting.
Board President Lara Courrier said she is “not for going back while we’re red at all.” Transmission rates of COVID-19 in schools are “low because of all the things we’ve been doing to keep it low,” Courrier said.
Vice President Mary Jane Baniak agreed, saying she “could not in good conscience” support re-entry while case numbers continue to rise across the county and state, and staff have not yet received full courses of the vaccine.
“I just don’t think it’s a good idea. I’m not in favor of it at all,” member Terry Puffinberger said.
Letters from different affected people and education entities around the county “were consistent in sharing their concerns health-wise,” member Tom Denne said. “Personally, I want some database before we change course, and I want decisions to be based on the data. Our COVID circumstances have never been worse in the state of West Virginia.”
Member Donnie Ashby said that while he shares the other members’ safety concerns, “we’re failing our kids miserably right now.”
“It’s a scary thing,” Ashby said. “I’ve got a dad that I’m trying to take care of, but my problem is that, you know, I have to come to work every day. Parents have to come to work every day. Nurses, doctors have to go to work every day, and they have to face that fear every day. If we don’t face it for long, we’re never going to, I’m going to tell you that right now.”
Ravenscroft’s alternate proposal received much more support from the board. He’s fortunate to stay in close contact with Mineral County Health Department officials and receive their input, Ravenscroft said, and added the draft alternative was developed in conjunction with senior school staff.
The system used by the state “doesn’t always reflect conditions today, or where we are headed,” Ravenscroft said. The week they entered “red” on the map, he said, was a good example.
“The week that we went red, (county Health Administrator A. Jay Root) and I knew that probably Thursday the week before,” Ravenscroft said. “But we have to wait on the Saturday map, which made us yellow, and in my opinion did not send a great message to our community, knowing where we were headed. And then when you pop red the following week is when they start sending in the testing and all that stuff, and by then we’ve already spread. And I would like to look more at a predictive model.”
The data they’d use moving forward, Ravenscroft said, would be based on predicted future conditions in county schools, like the infection rate and percent positivity. It would determine whether they would enter into remote, blended or fully in-person learning, based on what the numbers show.
When they do return fully to the classroom, Ravenscroft suggested, they should do so for four days at a time at first before moving back to five.
“We’re all going to be back to five-day school. It’s just a matter of when conditions will allow for that,” Ravenscroft said. “So, just because I say we start with four doesn’t mean it stays that way forever if vaccinations are good and things are going well.”
“I do trust our health department; I think they’ve been very transparent,” Baniak said of Ravenscroft’s proposal. “They provided science and data based recommendations that have guided our decisions. I do continue to have confidence in that relationship. So, I think that it is a sound plan.”
Plans for the week of Jan. 19 will be announced Jan. 15.
