CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to begin advertising for a new superintendent in the coming weeks.
William T. Middleton, Maryland Association of Boards of Education’s lead consultant of Superintendent Search Service, discussed a detailed plan to find the school system’s next top leader.
A new superintendent must be named before July 1.
Middleton said his office’s job is to plan and execute a thorough, fair and legal search that’s open to applicants in and out of the area.
“Everybody gets the same shot,” he said.
All applications will go directly to MABE, names of applicants will initially be kept confidential, and the only spokesperson for the search will be board president Tammy Fraley.
“The board will see every application,” Middleton said. “The board controls the process.”
The BOE will select questions to ask the candidates, he said.
“Every applicant gets the same interview,” Middleton said.
Interviews are expected to be held in May and June.
Typically six to eight applicants are received, Middleton said. However, in the past few years the number of applicants has “dramatically decreased,” he said.
The board also wants community stakeholder input, which will serve as advice, he said.
After second interviews, the board will likely select three finalists.
“At the time, the finalist names will become public,” Middleton said.
The BOE will vote in a public meeting for the new superintendent, he said.
The state school superintendent will ensure the selected finalist meets requirements for the position.
In other ACPS news:
• The board unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2021 Interim Superintendent’s Operating Budget.
• The Allegany County Health Department said approximately 64 students have been sent home from school or confirmed absent in the past two days for flu symptoms, according to ACPS BOE spokeswoman Mia Cross.
• The following winners of the 2020 Diversity Awareness Essay Contest, sponsored by Allegany County Branch 7007 NAACP, were recognized: first place — Roudell Moffett, an Allegany High School senior, with her essay on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Alice Warner; second place — Hailey Snyder, an Allegany junior, with her essay on Maya Angelou and Katherine Johnson; and third place — Morgan VanMeter, an Allegany junior, with her essay on Rosa Parks and President Barack Obama.
• March was proclaimed Music in Our Schools and Youth Art month.
• The board approved a second reading of its Legal Services Policy. Fraley, vice president Deb Frank and member Ed Root voted in favor of the policy, member David Bohn was against it and member Robert Farrell abstained.
• The board received an Equity & Restorative Practice update, which covers areas including positive discipline, conflict resolution and mediation.
