CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education will hold a special meeting Friday at 9 a.m. at the Central Office, 108 Washington St. The only item on the agenda is the county's return to school plan.
The meeting will be virtual and livestreamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia.
Public comment may be submitted by emailing comments@acpsmd.org. Deadline to submit is Thursday at 6 p.m. Emails will be provided to board members but will not be read during the meeting.
