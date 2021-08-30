BEDFORD, Pa. — The death of a Manns Choice woman whose body was found Sunday in a wooded area of Bedford County is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of the Bedford County District Attorney.
Police said the body of 41-year-old Alisha Day Turner was found in the 1400 block of Milligan's Cove Road in Harrison Township.
The Bedford County Coroner's Office is also taking part in the investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.
The investigation is being led by Trooper Kevin Wheelden of the Bedford detachment.
