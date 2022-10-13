LAVALE — The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday hosted a forum for local school board candidates in the 2022 general election.
The event, held at LaVale Library, was made possible by Allegany Media and WFWM, said Juli McCoy, the chamber’s executive director.
“All candidates will be given the same questions and have the same amount of time to answer each question,” said forum moderator Jeremy Irons, chairman of the chamber’s legislative committee. “The chamber does not endorse any candidate, and is a nonpartisan organization.”
The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education candidates include incumbents David Bohn and Robert Farrell, Lori Lepley, Meggin Miller and Linda Widmyer.
Candidate Janet Heavner was not present.
Questions included how to better utilize the Center for Career and Technical Education, encourage students to take training programs at Western Maryland Works, and increase safety measures for visitors at school buildings.
Answers were often lengthy. Full responses are on the chamber’s YouTube channel.
When asked their main goal for seeking a school board seat, the responses included:
Bohn: “The thing I’d like to see happen is continue on the path that we’ve been on. I think the school board has been in better shape — even considering we’ve just been through COVID — than it’s been in a long time.”
Farrell: “I want to see the students surpass everything that they can do. We’ve just been through COVID and some of the kids, because of not being in classrooms and doing stuff virtually, did not, I think, do as well as they could.”
Lepley: “I would like to address the learning loss that happened over COVID … We were ahead of the game before COVID. We had our proficiency scores higher than the average Maryland score. I would like to see that continue.”
Miller: “I want to be your voice. If you’ve ever felt like somebody has not listened to you, or you want somebody to speak for you, I want to be the person that you can talk to.”
Widmyer: “The first goal I want to achieve is to be respectful … to the students, to the parents, to our faculty, to our staff, and to my fellow board members … I am not going to bully (people) into trying to be what I think they should be.”
As to whether ACPS is ready to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and its funding requirements, responses included:
Bohn: “Overall we’re well on track.” He talked of planned ACPS projects, including an early childhood program, summer instruction and tutoring opportunities to help students advance.
Farrell: “It is going to cost a lot of money because of salaries and different things that are going to be involved. I don’t know where the money is gonna come from. I don’t know if the county can afford it.”
Lepley: “We’ve already laid a lot of the groundwork.” In terms of the funding, “I really have no idea how much extra this would cost … but there was (an) increase in our budget specifically for the Blueprint.”
Miller: “I would love to see the plan that the board submitted … because it’s a lot of money. It’s a wonderful, wonderful thing for Allegany County and for Maryland.”
Widmyer: “Where the funding is going to come from, the county cannot afford it. We cannot afford the Blueprint, so something has to happen.”
The candidates were asked their opinion of curriculum related to health, “specifically the family life and human sexuality framework.”
Responses included:
Bohn: “These are all new paths that we have to weed through and look at and implement the ones that are mandated and do what we think we need to do for the local community based on who you elect.”
Farrell: “I do not believe that children in young ages … that that should be taught to them or put in front of them.” Young children should be “playing basketball, baseball, hide-and-seek, learning math and reading and those type things.”
Lepley: “Respecting the dignity of gender-diverse people is a very different goal than teaching gender ideology as if it’s scientific fact. I think that that’s where the problem lies.”
Miller: “ACPS, we’re a public school system. We work directly with all families … Let’s focus on core subjects and what kids need to be learning about.”
Widmyer: “I think if it was ever mandated in this county, because we are a conservative, family-oriented county, I think there would be a big fight among teachers and staff and parents and the community.”
In terms of one thing they would hope to accomplish on the school board, candidates said:
Bohn: “A lot of the problem that some of our struggling students have is that it’s not a classroom problem, it’s a home problem.” Mental health resources should be more available to children, he said.
Farrell: “I want to keep the finances in good shape. I would like to increase security more in schools and I’d like to have more programs at the Career Center.”
Lepley: “Get (students) competitive for college, the workforce. The learning loss that happened over the last few years is drastic and we don’t even know the results of the most recent assessment tests.”
Miller: “I would love to have every single student in ACPS feeling that they have someone … in that building that is their cheerleader … so they can be a success.”
Widmyer: “I would like to see the budget increased to accommodate those teachers.” Some teachers “spent over $1,000 a year buying the extras for their classroom.”
