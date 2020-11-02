CUMBERLAND — The six candidates vying for three open seats on the Allegany County Board of Education recently shared their views on ways they would like to improve the public school system.
Candidates in the nonpartisan race are incumbents David Bohn, Ed Root and Tammy Fraley and challengers Crystal Bender, Steve Lewis and Linda Widmyer.
The Times-News sent out surveys to each candidate with several questions in regard to education and how to improve it.
The questions asked were: What areas do you regard as weaknesses in the school system that you would like to improve upon? Are there any initiatives you would like to see pursued?
Here are their answers. Responses are in alphabetical order.
David Bohn wrote, “Since being elected I have talked about expanding and improving the programs available at our Center for Career and Technical Education. The students who want to go right into the workforce should have every opportunity to learn or get started in a trade. Anyone who has recently needed the skills and services of a carpenter, a plumber, a HVAC specialist, or a mechanic understands that it is very difficult to find a qualified expert. If re-elected I will focus on expanding and improving our career center so it meets the needs of our students and our community. I wanted to restore the agricultural program to our schools and we were able to do during my term but this also needs to be expanded upon.”
Crystal Bender said, “The coronavirus pandemic has showed us that our area is lacking in technology and broadband capabilities. We have to continue gathering user-friendly devices for our students to use while engaging in virtual learning. While it is not the responsibility of the Board of Education to provide internet services to our county we are going to have to keep pushing and working with other local officials to get more internet-access options to our county while working on solutions for the areas where a hot spot will not connect.”
Tammy Fraley wrote, “I believe there are several opportunities for improvement within the school system. Through the COVID-19 crisis I have found that the lack of clear, open, and honest communication causes lack of trust by the community. A second opportunity would include the direct involvement from the community, teachers, and students in developing plans for future programs as well as dealing with crisis education. I would like to see the system pursue more alternative programs utilizing technology as well as innovative learning mechanisms. This would include the expansion of the language immersion programs as well as other innovative programs that focus on career opportunities in our local area such as health sciences, construction, and technology.”
Steve Lewis responded, “I want to take a closer look at classroom and school discipline. We have made improvements in school safety and continue to strive to meet the curriculum and testing requirements as set by the State of Maryland. But, we have forgotten about the necessity of holding students accountable for their actions. By allowing disruptions to continue in the classroom we are taking away from instructional time and distracting students from learning. If teachers can’t teach, then students can’t learn. Students need to be held accountable for their actions and parents accountable for their children. Discipline and learning go hand and hand.”
Ed Root said, “Every teacher is suppose to teach the same thing. It is standard across the state. There is too much in the curriculum. We add things and never take anything out. If I had my druthers, we would eliminate some of that and decide what is really crucial. In my mind, math, reading, writing ... those are the essentials. I would give teachers some flexibility in the day, so if they have a class that needs another 20 minutes on something, they could do it. When you have the curriculum so tight, and kids can’t keep up, they fall behind. And when they fall behind they almost never catch up.”
Linda Widmyer wrote, “What I see as a major weakness in the school system is the inability to provide reliable internet access to all of our students as proven by the recent pandemic that required virtual learning. It is important to actively build partnerships to rectify this problem immediately.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.