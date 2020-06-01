CUMBERLAND — Nine candidates are vying for three seats on the Allegany County Board of Education in Tuesday’s Primary election.
The open seats are held by incumbents David Bohn, Tammy Fraley and Ed Root, with all three seeking reelection. Rounding out the list of candidates are Crystal Bender, Steven Lewis, Michael Leptic, Deborah Litman, Tony Ottaviani and Linda Widmyer.
The Times-News asked candidates to comment on an example of an issue they feel strongly about. Their replies, via email, are in reverse alphabetical order.
Widmyer, who worked in the Allegany County Public School System for several years, said, “I would like to see classroom management given back to the teachers and site-based management back to the administrators. Our teachers, staff and administrators have the knowledge and the understanding of what is happening in the school buildings on a daily basis.”
Ed Root, veteran education administrator, wrote, “The issue I feel strongest about is student achievement. It is why we have schools. I am concerned that schools, and by association teachers, are being asked to do too much.”
Ottaviani, a Cumberland restaurant owner, said, “There is no one issue that I believe is more important than another. I feel strongly that too often we look at the education system entirely too politically and not with enough common sense. I also think that the culture in our schools reflects too much the overall pop culture in our society.”
Litman, a public relations professional, wrote, “I feel very strongly in the push for educational equity. Although the Allegany County Board of Education has very little control over the amount of funding available to it, I believe that board members should focus attention on maximizing opportunities for students of all socio-economic levels, skill levels, talents, abilities and interests. In addition, I believe that it is essential that Allegany County stay up-to-date with educational best practices and committed to maintaining challenging standards, which allow students moving on from ACPS to succeed no matter where the next chapter of their lives takes them.”
Lewis, a former Fort Hill High School principal, said: “I want to take a closer look at classroom instruction and classroom discipline. We have made improvements in school safety and continue to strive to meet the curriculum and testing requirements as set by the state of Maryland. But we have forgotten about the necessity of holding students accountable for their actions. By allowing disruptions to continue in the classroom we are taking away from instructional time and distracting students. If teachers can’t teach, then students can’t learn. Students need to be accountable for their actions and parents accountable for their children.”
Leptic, who is working in security while he seeks a doctorate in psychology, said: “The issue of bullying and how it negatively affects students is an issue that I am quite passionate about and was one reason I decided to run for this office. The American Psychological Association indicates that bullying affects 40 to 80% of school-aged children, which, in my opinion, is entirely unacceptable. If elected, I will work with fellow board members, teachers, parents and students to devise a comprehensive zero-tolerance policy that will combat the problem of bullying and promote a safer learning environment for all.”
Fraley, a senior systems integration consultant, said: “The lack of a cohesive approach toward the mental health of our community is an issue that must be addressed. We need to have a wrap-around approach to our students and their families and provide support toward understanding their background. Previous to the COVID-19 crisis, this community was suffering from a drug problem as well as a depressed economy. Now more than ever we need to be ready to help each and every student and family through the crisis of being isolated at home with limited support services.”
Bohn, the owner of a chiropractic office, wrote: “I would very much like to see our system expand our offerings to include a Spanish immersion program. 18.3% of the U.S. population is hispanic and people speaking Spanish make up the majority of our immigrants. Successful business leaders, medical workers, hospitality, retail, agriculture and almost all other interactions with the public will increase demand for multilingual skills. I would like to see this type of program developed and instituted at Mountain Ridge and its feeder schools.
Bender, a business owner, said: “As behavioral and mental health issues continue to rise, one issue is that our teachers lack the support they need to keep their classroom running smoothly.”
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.