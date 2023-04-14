CUMBERLAND — A policy regarding consequences for a student found with a firearm on school property was addressed Tuesday by the Allegany County Board of Education.
School board members discussed the topic at their regular meeting at the BOE’s main office on Washington Street. The school board is looking to update the guideline after an administration official noticed a possible inconsistency in the policy language.
Bringing a firearm to school, by current Maryland law, can result in a one calendar-year suspension for the offending student, according BOE attorney Mike Llewellyn. However, the policy, through guidance stipulated in Maryland law, also leaves open the possibility of allowing the school system’s superintendent to review the punishment on a case-by-case basis.
“It is an existing policy and it was discovered that there was a little bit of an error or a typo in the language,” said Llewellyn.
In addition to adding the state’s definition of expulsion, Llewellyn said, “The policy committee recommends changing the requirement for a lethality evaluation before a student returns to school ... changing it from a 'may' to a 'shall.'
“Before, it was discretionary, where this would make it a requirement,” said Llewellyn.
The school board approved the policy language change on first reading, asking that the word weapon, be changed to firearm. “It brings us in line with (Maryland law),” said Llewellyn.
Llewellyn said the typo, or inconsistency, in the policy language was using the word “weapon.” The board wants to clarify the rules applying to a firearm while leaving the punishment for it, and other weapons, up to the superintendent.
Board member Tammy Fraley asked, “Is it only a firearm they can be expelled for versus any other weapons?”
Llewellyn said that was correct but that there is some language in Maryland law that allows the superintendent to make a recommendation on a “case-by-case basis.” Based on the situation, the superintendent could offer options for punishment such as placing the student in alternative education.
“The policy committee did recommend some additional language be struck to allow for a case-by-case basis,” said Llewellyn. “The superintendent could specify that a student, in lieu of expulsion, could have an alternative virtual education setting if they brought a weapon or firearm onto school property.”
Board President Robert Farrell said the topic was discussed in committee. “We had a discussion and we decided we should make it that,” said Farrell.
“Say (the student or parent was) going hunting and accidentally had a weapon in the car ... and they say, ‘I made a mistake,’ ... (then) it brings it back into the (purview of the) superintendent,” said Farrell.
The school board requires two readings before a final vote on the revised policy. The second reading and vote is expected to take place at the May board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.