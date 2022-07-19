CUMBERLAND — According to unofficial results, two incumbents received the most early and Election Day votes for three vacant seats on the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education.
However, mail-in ballots won’t be counted until Thursday.
According to the Maryland Board of Elections website Tuesday night, BOE incumbents David Bohn and Bob Farrell led the race with 3,877 and 3,744 votes, respectively, followed by Linda Widmyer in third place with 3,033.
The top six vote getters advance to the general election.
In fourth was Lori D. Lepley with 3,008 votes, followed by Janet Heavner with 2,534, Meggin Miller with 1,691 and Keesha McClellan with 954.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.