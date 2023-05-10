CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Board of Education officials provided an update Tuesday on summer school for 2023 with thematic programs available at some education levels.
Kim Green Kalbaugh, chief academic officer for the Allegany County Public School System, shared the itinerary at the regular meeting of the school board at the home office on Washington Street.
"We will be offering summer academic programs for remediation, intervention and acceleration for students in pre-k through grade eight," said Kalbaugh. "At each level there will be a designated block for English language arts and mathematics. Students will take both a pre-test and a post-test to measure their academic growth."
Elementary schools offering programs include South Penn, Cresaptown, Parkside, Frost and George's Creek.
"At the elementary level there will be some physical education activities and some guidance lessons provided on social and emotional learning for the students," said Kalbaugh. "There will also be a mini robotics unit for the students."
Programs at the middle school level will consist of "thematic hands-on summer-like camp," said Kalbaugh.
"Many activities are scheduled and students will have the opportunity to be outside," she said. "Thematic units include being a mad scientist, globe trotting around the world, getting back to nature, shark week, through the decades and everything farms."
She added that an extended program for students at the secondary level with disabilities will be available. The site will be the Eckhart School. Students will receive breakfast and lunch with transportation provided.
"At the high school level there will be both an original credit program for students as well as a recovery credit program for any credits students were unable to earn during the school year. For parents seeking more information they should speak to the school guidance counselor," said Kalbaugh.
The deadline for registration is May 15. For more information, visit acpsmd.org.
Kalbaugh also gave an update on some of the dual college enrollment offerings.
A new dual enrollment program in collaboration with Allegany College of Maryland titled Maryland Leads will offer students interested in becoming a teacher dual enrollment opportunities at ACM while in high school.
Green-Kalbaugh said incoming juniors and seniors are eligible for the teacher education program.
"We have 11 students so far who have applied," she said. "They can take applications up to early August. The goal is to have 15 students. On May 16, (they) will be invited for a tour of ACM, which will include a luncheon and team-building activity."
An update on a dual enrollment offering at Frostburg State University titled Bobcat Academy was also detailed. Kalbaugh said five students have enrolled so far with 20 openings available.
The program allows eligible high school seniors in Allegany County to take courses at Frostburg State University for no cost. Benefits include free tuition and books.
The program will concentrate in four areas of study: sports science, psychology, environmental science, and recreation and parks management. Students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.0.
The winner of the Changemaker Essay Contest, sponsored by the Women's Action Coalition, was announced. Allegany High School senior Tessa Gibson-Thoele was selected as the winner and will receive a $500 scholarship. Honorable mentions were Abigail Grove and Olivia Looker, also Allegany High School seniors.
