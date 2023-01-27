LONACONING — While state agencies continued to control the Midland-Lonaconing Water System Friday, there was no clear date for a boil water advisory to be lifted.
A malfunction last week caused water to appear cloudy, which prompted the Maryland Department of the Environment to order a boil water notice for roughly 5,000 people at 1,700 metered properties in and around Lonaconing.
The Maryland Environmental Service took control of the water system Wednesday.
MDE, which has a field office in Frostburg, is assisting with water sampling of the Midland-Lonaconing system, the department’s communications director Jay Apperson said via email Friday.
“MES will remain onsite until the plant operations are corrected and there is another licensed operator to take over,” he said.
Although MES operates Frostburg’s water treatment plant, it’s unclear whether the organization would take permanent control of the system in Lonaconing.
A message left for MES was not returned as of Friday afternoon.
“We are working with the town and MES to determine when the town will be able to lift the boil water advisory,” Apperson said. “The advisory will only be lifted when the Lonaconing water system meets or exceeds (the Environmental Protection Agency’s) drinking water standards.”
Warning
A warning posted on Lonaconing’s Facebook page last week stated water testing for turbidity, or cloudiness, indicated levels far above state and federal standards.
Normal levels at the water plant are typically less than .1 turbidity units, the warning stated.
“A water sample taken January 17, 2023, showed levels of 9 turbidity units,” it stated. “Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.”
The organisms could include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, “which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches,” the warning stated.
MES
MES, a not-for-profit business unit of the state, was established by the General Assembly in 1970 “to assist with the preservation, improvement, and management of the quality of air, land, water, and natural resources, and to promote the health and welfare of the citizens of the state,” according to the organization’s website.
MES is governed by an eight-member board of directors.
“Today, MES employs over 700 teammates and operates more than 1,000 environmental projects across Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region,” it states.
Information
Allegany County Environmental Health Director Brian Dicken on Friday said his office is not given local water test results, or water system inspection reports.
“It’s completely regulated by MDE,” he said.
MDE notified the Allegany County Health Department of the boil water warning that went into effect last week, but no other details were provided, Dicken said.
“They just basically keep us in the loop,” he said. “They have all the information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.