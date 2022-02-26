CUMBERLAND — A bomb threat made against Washington Middle School on Friday was a prank intended for a school of the same name in New York, Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said.
City officers, Maryland State Police troopers and Allegany County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on the Massachusetts Avenue school about 2:50 p.m. when staff received the threatening call as students prepared for dismissal. Minutes later, a second call was received stating an assault on the school was imminent, Ternent said.
Law enforcement blocked vehicle entrances and officers with long guns provided security as students were evacuated to nearby Fort Hill High School for dismissal.
Ternent said state police bomb detection canines found no destructive devices at the school.
“Officers were able to trace the calls and identified the suspect as a 13-year-old male who lives in Lockport, New York,” Ternent said, adding no local students were associated with the incident.
An ambulance call to Fort Hill during the incident was unrelated to the threat, and no injuries were associated to the incident.
