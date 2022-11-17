CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials accepted $3.6 million in state grants Thursday to resurface the Borden Tunnel west of Frostburg.
News of the grant was disclosed at the regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners held at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
The abandoned railway tunnel is located on the Great Allegheny Passage about 2 miles northwest of the Frostburg trailhead.
The funding is through the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration for the National Recreational Trails Borden Tunnel Lining Restoration Project. The 957-foot tunnel is frequented by cyclists and hikers and features motion activated lighting powered by solar panels.
Adam Patterson, county director of public works, said the project is secured for fiscal year 2023.
“We applied for funding this past fiscal year but we found that sometimes it takes two attempts,” said Patterson. “But this is something we feel is a very important and big project. The funding will be used to complete the necessary rehab of the tunnel.”
According to Patterson, the funding is 80% of the total project cost with the guidelines requiring a contribution from the county. “It is an 80/20 split and we will need to get 20% local funds and we are trying to get that lined up ... but this is a big win for us,” said Patterson.
In other news from the meeting, county officials announced funding for upgrades at two wastewater treatment plants in the eastern part of the county.
The commissioners voted to accept awards of $1.875 million for the Flintstone wastewater treatment plant and $1.875 million for the Oldtown plant. Both grants include $1.5 million from the Maryland Department of the Environment and $375,000 from the Comprehensive Flood Management Fund.
“This is very good news for us here tonight,” said Patterson. “With Flintstone ... at this point in time we have already $1.6 million from the Community Development Cooperative Program. This additional funding will help with the plans to upgrade the project. We are under design for this project.
“At this point we do feel we will be a tad short. I reached out to MDE and they do have a small amount of loan funding with some additional grant funding. So we feel we will have the funding in place to do a comprehensive project, however with that we will see some rate increases there.
“Same thing here with Oldtown. It is the mirror image of what we are seeing in Flintstone, where we are going to probably have to get a little (bit) of loan (money) and additional grant loan forgiveness from MDE with some rate increases expected.”
Patterson said the plants date back to the 1980s and are in need of modernization.
“This is something that needs done badly,” said Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. “We’ve been looking at this for a long time, so congratulations for getting funding for these projects.”
