CUMBERLAND — Two Bowie men were awaiting bond hearings following their arrests during a traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 68 in Cumberland.
The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said Joshua W. Blackwood, 19, and Thomas E.J. Reed, 18, were both charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana. They were jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bond hearings Monday.
Police said the officer's observation of traffic offenses led to the stop and discovery of more than a pound of marijuana inside the vehicle.
Police also said numerous traffic citations were issued as a result of the stop.
