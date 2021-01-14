CUMBERLAND — A small fire Wednesday evening in the basement of an Iris Avenue residence resulted in one minor injury, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The injured person was treated at the scene but did not require transport to the hospital.
Smoke detectors were activated by the fire, which broke out about 6 p.m.
Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department handled the incident. Cresaptown and LaVale volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene. Additional area companies were placed on standby during the incident, according to the DES.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.