CUMBERLAND — Two people were injured when cooking grease ignited combustibles near a kitchen stove of a Bowman's Addition area residence Monday evening, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Robert Stevens and Christina Senn were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and burns following the 8:15 p.m. fire at 12215 Shadoe Hollow Road.
Fifty volunteer firefighters responded to incident, bringing the fire under control within 45 minutes, according to the fire marshal's office. Damages to the property were estimated at $35,000.
Emergency assistance for the victims was being provided by the American Red Cross.
