ROMNEY, W.Va. — A 12-year-old boy seriously hurt in a head-on vehicle crash Dec. 18 on U.S. Route 50 died Sunday of his injuries, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash, which happened near Little Cacapon Road about 10:05 a.m., also killed James H. Burkett Jr. and his wife, Shirley J. Burkett, of Points.
The child, who was being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia, was a passenger in a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Jeremiah Behr Jr. of Springfield. Behr was critically hurt and remains hospitalized.
Police said Behr lost control of his vehicle and struck a Ford Focus occupied by the Burketts. Bald tires on Behr’s vehicle may have caused his vehicle to slide out of control, police said.
The accident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.