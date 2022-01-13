CUMBERLAND — Two boys were charged Thursday with setting fire to a storage shed in 300 block of Pulaski Street, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire in an alley behind the property occurred about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and was confined by the Cumberland Fire Department to one storage unit before extending to three others, fire investigators said.
The 8- and 14-year-olds were charged with second-degree arson and second-degree malicious burning by the fire marshal's office. Tips from the public reporting suspicious activity in the area led to other charges being filed by Cumberland Police.
The fire was ruled arson by the city fire department fire marshal and confirmed by state investigators.
Both boys reportedly admitted their involvement in the incident. They were released to the custody of their parents and the matter was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.
