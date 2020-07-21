Boy's death ruled homicide

AUGUSTA, W.Va. — The death of a 14-year-old Connecticut boy found Saturday in a shallow Hampshire County grave after he was missing nearly a week was the result of homicide, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Jonathan “Johnny” Adams, 14, was reported missing by his family July 12, prompting a search that ended with the discovery in a wooded area near the the Golden Acres home where he was living with relatives.
Police previously said they had a suspect in the case, but have not released further details. A 16-year-old relative was arrested and charged with burglary, investigators said.
On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said the investigation “remains very active.”
"This investigation was difficult and complicated for various reasons that will not be released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation, but we are confident this was an isolated incident,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.