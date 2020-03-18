Breezewood man nabbed in Short Gap after high-speed chase

KEYSER, W. Va. — A Pennsylvania man was arrested late Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase that began in Bedford County and extended through downtown Cumberland before ending with the suspect's arrest in Mineral County.
Casey Joe Luttrell, 35, of Breezewood, was taken into custody in the Knobley Estates area of Short Gap after he ran from the silver-colored Ford Escort that Pennsylvania State Police had attempted to stop.
The chase extended from U.S. Route 220 and passed through the city about 5 p.m. Luttrell reportedly drove from Bedford Street to Mechanic and on to Industrial Boulevard and the Canal Parkway before continuing south on state Route 28 at Wiley Ford.
The pursuit included deputies of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, who reportedly used a stun gun on Luttrell after he ran from the vehicle, according to court documents.
Luttrell was taken to Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser for medical evaluation.
He was released and taken later to the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta prior to being arraigned by a Mineral County magistrate at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Luttrelll was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and obstructing and hindering police.
Charges related to the chase were reportedly pending in Bedford and Allegany counties.
At the time of the arrest, Luttrell was reportedly found in possession of marijuana in a vaping device and suboxone contained in a syringe, according to court records.
The incident reportedly involved various police agencies, including the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police who took custody of the suspect at the scene.
