CUMBERLAND — The doctors and nurses at UPMC Western Maryland drink a lot of coffee. So do the patients they treat and their families. It all equals out to about 80 pounds per week, according to food and production manager Mark Wigfield.
As the hospital’s new coffee supplier, it takes “a lot of planning and a lot of roasting” to keep up with the demand, said Basecamp Coffee Company owner Hayden Ort-Ulm, but he and his staff are up to the challenge.
Basecamp began supplying coffee to the hospital a little more than three weeks ago, Ort-Ulm said, “and by all accounts, it’s been going very well.”
Ort-Ulm said Basecamp has been in business roasting, brewing and selling coffee for six and a half years, first at local farmers markets and area shops and, since 2019, in its Greene Street storefront. While the coffee is sold in businesses across the county and region, Ort-Ulm said the hospital partnership represents the company’s largest.
“It’s really neat that a large corporation is partnering with a very small business,” Ort-Ulm said. “I think it speaks a lot to the community we’re in to say ‘We have this product, we have this outlet. Let’s merge them together.’ I think it speaks to the community and the product as well.”
Kristin Wilkins, the hospital’s director of food and nutrition services, said she got her first cup of Basecamp coffee from Wigfield, who’d also suggest stocking the beans.
“Then, I started getting emails from customers saying ‘Hey, you guys should sell Basecamp coffee,’” Wilkins recalled. She approached her boss, Vice President of Operations Kevin Turley, with the idea.
There are about 2,000 employees at UPMC Western Maryland, Turley said, and the entire hospital system employs 92,000 people. When the idea was floated to supply chain officials at the hospital’s corporate office in Pittsburgh, Turley said, “they were very quickly on board with it and became quite helpful.”
“I love coffee, so I’m really familiar (with Basecamp),” Turley said. “It was two-fold. We had a request, we had a great idea. I love coffee, and knew it was going to be a great product as well. It’s also an opportunity to do something with a local business here.”
Conversations with the hospital started in June, Ort-Ulm said, though he’d also been approached with the idea by folks in the community for years. When that process started, he began preparing to keep up with the demand by ordering more beans and “allocating more time for roasting and packaging.”
He also hired someone dedicated solely to getting the coffee ready for sale.
“It was a little bit more planning and scaling up. I’ve been wondering for a few years what that would look like, and it’s really cool to see that aspect come to fruition,” Ort-Ulm said.
The vociferous community support, Ort-Ulm said, was typical of the area.
“I’ve always said if you’re in this area, and if you’re trying to do something 100%, it’s always going to be supported in an area like this,” Ort-Ulm said. “People are looking for quality goods, quality products and it’s going to be supported in an area like Cumberland. People are going to tell you what they like, tell you what they don’t like, and then they’re going to tell their friends, if they think it’s, you know, something worth having. It is surprising to me, but knowing our community, it makes sense.”
Because he’s closely connected to Cumberland, Ort-Ulm said, he also relishes that his business has the chance to support residents in a different way. It also motivates him to sell a high-quality product.
“Having this at the hospital is very important to me, because I know a lot of people that work here and are consuming the product, so it’s a direct correlation,” Ort-Ulm said. “I know that they’re having it. I know that people that are up late with family and friends that are in the hospital or visiting, who maybe went through some really hard times, or they may be going through some really celebratory times at the hospital, if they’re having a baby at 3 a.m and need to stay up. A lot of people consume coffee, so it really means a lot to me that it’s good, and that it’s something that people can depend on.”
UPMC Western Maryland has partnered with other businesses in the past, Turley said, and seeking local business partnerships is encouraged by the hospital system when possible.
Selling Basecamp coffee at the hospital was just as popular an idea with the hospital’s staff as it was with the community, Turley said.
“Everything that we do is about the patients’ experience,” Turley said. “Therefore, the folks that are taking care of the patients — and those that take care of the people that take care of the patients — are of utmost important to us.
“This one was easy, because everything has already been discussed, and everything lined up for us,” Turley said. “Sometimes it doesn’t, to be perfectly honest, you just can’t do everything that the folks might suggest. But, we had really good alignment on this, and we were able to do it and work it through to get to where we are today.”
They’re in the habit of starting hospital staff meetings with a “win” each week, Wilkins said, “and it makes me warm and fuzzy that the last three weeks, at the beginning of the meeting someone always shouts ‘We have Basecamp here!’ When people are happy, it makes me happy.”
