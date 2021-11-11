CUMBERLAND, Md. — Funding to rebuild the Fayette Street bridge was removed from the final version of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last week, but money may be available through a state allocation included in the legislation, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).
“There is funding Cumberland can apply for in the bill as Maryland is slated to receive $409 million for bridges,” said Sasha Galbreath, Trone’s communications director. “Hopefully, that means we can benefit from that pool of funding soon enough.”
Trone's office said all projects requested through the House committee on Transportation and Infrastructure were not permitted in the bill, which would include the local bridge project.
Spanning railroad tracks, the two-lane Fayette Street bridge was struck by a train in June 2018, resulting in its closure to vehicular traffic. Despite disputes over who owns the bridge, CSX Transportation officials agreed to repair it so one lane of traffic could pass, which occurred in January.
"Rep. Trone fought tooth and nail to keep local projects funding in the infrastructure framework," Galbreath said.
We’ll be working closely with local governments to ensure Western Maryland gets its fair share of funding when grants become available.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said Tuesday the effort to replace the bridge would continue.
“We are disappointed it didn’t happen because it could have sped up the process by a couple years, but we will continue to look for avenues to get the bridge built,” he said.
The span is one of three aging bridges — Washington Street and Cumberland Street are the others — on the city’s West Side that are at least partially shut down due to their poor conditions, a frustration for residents and motorists accessing the residential area.
“Always, the plan for the Fayette Street bridge was to look for the federal dollars for that,” Morriss said. “But we will stay on that course. We will look at that avenue to get some funding from the state.”
According to Trone’s office, the state is expected to receive $4.1 billion for federal-aid highway projects and the $409 million for bridge repairs and replacement over five years.
In addition, the state can compete for funds from the Bridge Investment Act, a grant program within the legislation that allows states to apply for $12.5 billion in financial assistance over five years to improve the safety, reliability and condition of their bridges, as well as nearly $16 billion in national funding for major projects.
Trone, a member of the appropriations committee and the infrastructure subcommittee, visited the Fayette Street bridge in June with Morriss and other local officials. If the earmark remained in the bill it could have appropriated up to $4.8 million for the replacement project.
City engineer Bobby Smith said the Fayette Street bridge is about 18 feet, 2 inches high and will need to be raised to the federal standard of 21 feet, 9 inches.
“We will pursue funding through all the sources available, including the appropriation that is going to Maryland for bridge projects,” he said.
Trone also sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to sign the historic bill in Cumberland. In the letter, Trone wrote, “Cumberland is the perfect backdrop for the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. Not simply because of its unparalleled importance in the history of our nation, but also because this legislation will be transformational for the city, county and region.”
Biden has not indicated where the bill will be signed. He said a signing event will take place once Congress returns from its current break on Nov. 15.
