CUMBERLAND — A heat wave is coming to town in the later part of the weekend into the early part of next week, but it’s not looking like it’s going to unpack its bags and stay awhile.
“For a few days we’re going to be upper 80s to lower 90s here in Cumberland,” said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “I think it’s the first hot spell for the season. It’s just going to be a little different from what people have experienced (this season), especially considering what we had for Memorial Day weekend. It’s going to be a big change in temperatures from that.”
On Sunday and Monday, temperatures could break 90, which, while hotter than the norm, isn’t quite at record-breaking numbers. The normal temperature range for this time of year is upper 70s to the low 80s in the region, said Walker, with the record highs being in the low- to mid-90s.
“I don’t think we’ll be quite at record levels, but it will certainly feel a lot warmer with the humidity,” he said.
By mid-week, a cold front from the north is expected to break up the heat.
“Just remind people that with the hot weather, and it being humid, to take many breaks if they’re doing anything outside,” said Walker. “And, drink plenty of water.”
