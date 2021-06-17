State workers to observe Juneteenth
CUMBERLAND — State government agencies and offices will be closed June 18 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
“This is an important step forward for our country,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Maryland is proud to support this legislation and observe this new national holiday.”
Congress passed bipartisan legislation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. By law, whenever a national holiday falls on a Saturday, state employees observe the holiday on the preceding Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.