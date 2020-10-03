Repair work requires road closure
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Repair work on Cutoff Lane and Midway Avenue will close the area to through traffic beginning as early as Oct. 7, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced.
The work zone will be located between Cutoff Lane through Midway Avenue to state Route 28 at the Cedar Manor entrance. The southwestern entrance via Route 28 and Cedar Manor Court will remain open for traffic. The closure will be between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct.7-9, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.