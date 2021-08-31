Fountain paving work to cause delays

FOUNTAIN, W.Va. — Paving on Fountain-Headsville Road one-half mile west of the junction with Patterson Creek Road through the junction with Old State Road will cause traffic delays between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 1, weather permitting.

Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers and a pilot truck. Belt Paving estimates the project to be completed by Sept. 17, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

