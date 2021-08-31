Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for flooding rains. High 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.