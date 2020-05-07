Farmers market opening with COVID-19 guidelines
CUMBERLAND — When the farmers market opens on the downtown mall today, vendors and patrons will be required to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
The Cumberland Police Department conferred with the Governor’s Office and the Allegany County Health Department as well as reviewing guidance documents distributed by the Maryland Department of Agriculture and have issued the following guidelines:
• Vendors and employees must wear a face covering.
• Patrons must wear a face covering.
• All people are to stay at least 6 feet apart. If selecting food and paying requires people to be closer, face coverings will help provide protection.
• No booth is to have more than 10 people present, including staff and patrons.
• No one is to touch food that they are not purchasing.
• Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be present.
• Booths with areas touched by the public should be cleaned frequently.
• Employees should not work if they are sick.
• Shoppers should not attend if they are sick.
