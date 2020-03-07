Robotics team holding open house
ACCIDENT — The Garrett County high school FIRST Robotics Team 1629, GaCo, will hold its annual open house March 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the GEARS facility in the Accident Industrial Park.
The team will demonstrate the robot that which was built to compete in this year’s challenge, “Infinite Recharge,” which requires designing and building a robot less than 125 pounds and no taller than 45 inches to play this year’s game.
The team’s first qualification tournament will be March 14-15 at McDonogh School in Owings Mills. For more information, email gaco@garrettcountyschools.org or call 301-616-3231.
Miracle worship service Sunday
CUMBERLAND — On Fire Ministries, 477 Eastern Ave., will host a miracle worship service March 8 at 10:30 a.m. with prayer for the sick.
For more information, call 240-362-7709.
