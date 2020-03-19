Martin’s sets new hours of operation
CUMBERLAND — Martin’s Food Markets has adjusted its hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice to allow more time for employees to sanitize, unload deliveries and stock shelves.
To support customers who are 60 and older as the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, the stores will open from 6 to 7 a.m. for those customers only.
The company has placed a limit of two on key categories throughout the store, including paper goods and disinfectant products.
Health department suspends in-person services
CUMBERLAND — In the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 around the state, the Allegany County Health Department has temporarily stopped providing in-person services.
Staff can provide information and services over the phone at the following numbers: Coronavirus, 301-759-5000; behavioral health, 301-759-5280; dental services, 301-759-5030; WIC, 301-759-5020; all other services, 301-759-5000.
City Hall closing to public Thursday
CUMBERLAND — Cumberland City Hall will close to the public on Thursday.
Operations within City Hall may be modified, but will be staffed. Any business or transaction that requires a visit to City Hall must be conducted by appointment only, and the appropriate individual or department should be contacted by phone or email in advance to arrange a mutually agreeable time.
The city is encouraging the utilization of online payment methods for utility bills and any other financial obligations, such as parking violations, citations, real property tax, personal property tax and corporate tax. Visit http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/131/Online-Payments for more details and instructions to pay online.
Payments may also be made in the following ways:
• Mailed to 57 N. Liberty Street, Cumberland, MD 21502.
• By phone (credit card and ACH payment) by calling 301-759-6409.
• Drop box outside City Hall, 1st floor.
• Drive-by drop box at Chamber of Commerce Bell Tower in City Hall plaza.
If a citizen has no means other than cash by which to pay their bill, they may request personal service by calling 301-759-6409 to make arrangements.
