Habitat for Humanity information session Thursday evening in LaVale
LAVALE — An information session about how to become an owner of a Habitat for Humanity home in Allegany County will be held Oct. 7 at 5. p.m. in the LaVale Baptist Church Pavilion at 1115 National Highway.
Habitat for Humanity works with families with modest incomes to provide them with safe, affordable housing. Information will be provided about the qualifications to become a homeowner as well as how to complete the application.
Additional information about becoming a homeowner, including family income guidelines, is available at www.AlleganyCountyHFH.org.
To register, call the Allegany County Habitat for Humanity at 301-697-1006.
