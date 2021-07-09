SPRINGFIELD, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises recreational users of upcoming impacts to the South Branch Potomac River near Blues Beach.
Demolition work to remove the John Blue truss bridge will limit access to the river for recreational use.
Clear channel width will be reduced, which may impact normal passage routes for floating vessels.
There is potential for debris to fall from overhead during working hours. The channel may be completely blocked at times. Buoys will be in place to warn of hazards downstream.
Access to take in/take out locations may be restricted, impossible or more dangerous.
Impacted activities include fishing, floating, swimming and boating.
The work is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.
