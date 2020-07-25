New student event Monday at WVU Potomac State College
KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College has two remaining virtual new student orientation events to be held prior to the fall semester — July 27 and Aug. 7.
Students participate in sessions on registering for classes, paying for college and living on campus. They can review their course schedules and virtually meet with academic advisers, financial aid counselors and housing staff. Register to attend at go.wvu.edu/pscvisit.
Virtual tour guide live events are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students can also schedule individual virtual visits with admissions counselors. More information is available at go.wvu.edu/pscvisit.
