OAKLAND — The Garrett County Department of Solid Waste & Recycling has announced the holiday schedule for the landfill and six waste collection sites.
The landfill will be open Dec. 23 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
The collection sites will be open Dec. 23 and 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
All collection sites will resume regular hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, open noon to 6 p.m.
The 2022 residential waste permits can be renewed at https://www.garrettcounty.org/solid-waste-recycling/refuse-site-permits with no need for a new sticker.
Christmas tree recycling information can be found at https://www.garrettcounty.org/solid-waste-recycling/christmas-tree-recycling.
For additional information, call 301-387-0322.
