ACM to host virtual college night
CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will host the 53rd annual Tri-State College Night on Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. as a virtual event. Visit https://bit.ly.3o6pEWG to register to attend.
Tri-State College Night is sponsored by the Allegany County Guidance Counselors’ Association in partnership with ACM to help high school students make educated decisions about post-secondary plans.
Students and parents have the opportunity to learn about various colleges, universities and career and technical schools as well as branches of the military and their service academies. More than 60 organizations will be represented at this year’s event.
A random drawing will be held for four scholarships ranging from $350 to $750 for a total of $2,200 to help attendees further their education. One of the $750 scholarships is designated for a senior who plans to enroll in ACM.
For more information, contact Lauren Winterberg at 301-784-5124 or lwinterberg2@allegany.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.