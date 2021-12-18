KEYSER, W.Va. — If the state of West Virginia doesn't know the name Noah Broadwater by now, then they're going to find out.
The Keyser guard tallied an efficient 33 points, eight rebounds and six steals Friday night. With four assists, he either scored or assisted on 75% of the Golden Tornado's points.
Frankfort threw everything it had at Keyser, making 10 3-pointers, but the No. 4 Golden Tornado held off the Falcons, 60-59, thanks to a performance for the ages by their sophomore.
"It's always a team game," Keyser head coach John Haines Jr. said, "but ever since I've watched basketball since I've been four or five years old and understood the game, I haven't witnessed, maybe Scott Riggleman or Jay Twyman back in the 80s, but from the 90s on, I've never witnessed someone have that special of a game.
"He's a special individual. Credit to his family and his teammates, but he's something special. ... It's a team, and he was in there saying the same thing. We're 3-1. I think we're almost to the same wins we had last year."
It's often hyperbolic to say a player was perfect, but Broadwater played close to perfect on Friday night. The sophomore didn't force his shot, he didn't even really look for it; instead, he consistently made the best possible play to help Keyser win the basketball game.
Broadwater just about ripped the roof off the gym early in the fourth quarter when he dribbled circles around a trio of pressing Frankfort defenders, threading a pinpoint dime crosscourt to Braydon Keller for the finish to put the Golden Tornado up 54-47.
While Broadwater's scoring was much-needed, his press break — with a dribble so tight to the court he might as well have been carrying the ball like a running back — was invaluable, stymying Frankfort's aggressive defense all night.
"I've just always been a ball-handler," Broadwater said. "All middle school I never shot the ball. I was always breaking the press. I can just move quicker than a lot of people."
Though Keyser maintained a lead for much of the second half, Frankfort nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback.
Down 60-55 with 44 seconds left, Frankfort guard Bryson Lane, who finished with 11 points, cut to the hoop and laid it in. Keyser missed a one-and-one the following trip down the floor, and Tyson Spencer went coast-to-coast to bring the Falcons to within 60-59 with just 8.8 seconds left.
Spencer tallied a team-high 18 points, hitting four threes.
Haines called a timeout to draw up the inbounds pass. Keyser ran a baseline out-of-bounds play where Broadwater passed it to another player also out of bounds, and Broadwater sprinted across the court to receive the pass.
The clock inadvertently started on the first pass — before the ball entered play — and 3.5 seconds ran off the clock before Broadwater received the ball in the field of play.
Frankfort couldn't foul Keyser in time, and the clock hit zero. The game was ruled over.
Friday's Mineral County rivalry game marked the third time in four meetings the game was decided by a point. Keyser won 48-47 last April and came out on top 71-70 in double overtime in the sectional finals two years ago.
"Every time we get together, it's a nail-biter," Haines said. "It keeps taking a toll on us, and the kids are leaving it out there. Great atmosphere. Great for Mineral County. We're not in the same section so it's a little different, but it's that rival. So hopefully it will help them down the way in the sectional playoffs."
Frankfort may not have come out with the victory, but it shot the air out of the ball.
Trailing 41-31 after a pair of Broadwater free throws with 5:25 left in the third, Frankfort guards Cam Layton and Peyton Slider buried back-to-back threes. Layton answered a field goal with a three, and he sunk another trey — his third straight — to tie the game at 45-all. Layton ended with 12 points off the bench.
Overall, the Falcons splashed in 10 treys, four by Spencer, three by Layton, two by Slider and one by Cam Lynch. The barrage forced Keyser out of its 1-3-1 zone in favor of man-to-man.
"He coaches them up and he does a great job," Haines said of Frankfort head coach Scott Slider. "We watched them on film with Berkeley Springs and Mountain Ridge, they never quit. ... Coach Slider always gets them ready to play."
Keyser led 34-28 at halftime. It could've held a larger edge, but the Golden Tornado left points at the line, shooting just 3 for 11 before the break.
Broadwater accounted for 17 first-half points, including nine of the Golden Tornado's first 13 of the night.
Keller was second with eight points, Seth Healy contributed five, Alec Stanislawczyk scored four and Mike Schell garnered three.
Keyser (3-1) hopes to ride the momentum when it heads to Trinity on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Frankfort (0-4) hosts Fort Hill (0-4) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.