FROSTBURG — A New York author visited Frostburg State University Monday morning to discuss the themes in her most recent novel.
Naima Coster, of Brooklyn, author of “What’s Mine And Yours,” spoke for slightly more than an hour in the university’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. Coster’s visit was one of six to be made statewide this week as part of a tour after her novel was chosen by the nonprofit Maryland Humanities as its 2022 One Maryland One Book selection.
Coster discussed the themes in the novel, a New York Times best seller, as well as her writing process and some of what influences her as an author. She fielded questions from moderator and Allegany NAACP second vice president Heidi Gardner as well as members of the audience.
In introducing Coster and her writing, Gardner said the novel — which focuses on the stories of the members of two North Carolina families over the course of 20 years following the integration of Black students into predominantly white high schools — tells a tale that might not necessarily be unfamiliar to local readers.
“Witnessing matters of privilege and identity and families feeling pressure to compete for resources is both familiar and uncomfortable in the best way possible, as a reader who is also sitting in a mountain valley where we regularly experience the tension of city and county communion and conflict,” Gardner said.
While she’s not from North Carolina originally, Coster said, she resided in Durham for a time and “the land and the place and the people were still in my mind.” She was inspired to write “What’s Mine And Yours” after listening to a story on “This American Life” about the school integration battles in a Missouri school district and deciding from their to incorporate a character she’d created before, Lacey May, into a similar situation.
“I thought ‘What if I put Lacey May in this novel? Where would she fall on the debate?’” Coster said.
Coster’s novel deals with themes of race, family and motherhood through exploring the long-term impact school integration has on the lives of the families of Lacey May, who is white, and Jade, who is Black.
“I’m endlessly interested in how we talk about motherhood, like the easy ideas about it, and then some of the messier realities of what it’s like, and the hardships of caregiving,” Coster said.
Coster said her novel also relates to topics she’s explored in some of her non-fiction writing, like the dynamics of belonging to a mixed-race family and maternal estrangement.
When conceiving the audience for her books, Coster said she tries to be “imaginative.”
“For this book, I was certainly hopeful that it would reach people who are interested in the themes of motherhood and of fractured family, of difficult family dynamics, and that it would reach readers who, for whatever reason, are interested in reading about race and racial dynamics in the 21st century,” Coster said. “That might be readers of color. It might not be, but just people who are interested in those conversations, and also in the self-reflection, I think, that’s possible when we engage with the key themes in a book.”
Asked about her favorite part of writing, Coster said she enjoys seeing her works come together.
“I think that one of the pleasures for me is the feeling of assembling a puzzle, which is funny, because actually, I hate puzzles,” she said. “I don’t actually have the patience of puzzles. ... But I do find it really rewarding to figure out the shape of a thing, the form of a thing, whether it’s like the shape of a conversation, the shape of a chapter, the shape of a whole novel. So, writing ‘What’s Mine And Yours’ was actually really fun for me.”
