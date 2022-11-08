BALTIMORE — Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown was elected Tuesday as the state’s new attorney general, taking the place of Democrat Brian Frosh, who retired after holding the position for the past seven years.
“This evening, I accept the responsibility and the privilege to be your next attorney general,” Brown, 60, said as he thanked his wife and mother who stood by his side during his acceptance speech.
Brown’s victory over Republican Michael Peroutka, a lawyer and former chairperson of the Anne Arundel County Council, was announced shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Brown was leading by over 200,000 votes on Tuesday evening.
Brown becomes the state’s first Black attorney general.
Brown, who currently represents parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties in Congress, campaigned on promises to expand voting rights, to address marijuana convictions, protect women’s reproductive rights and to support efforts to curb gun violence.
As the state’s chief legal officer, Brown will advise state government agencies and the General Assembly while working as a representative for the public’s interest.
“This is an opportunity for me as attorney general, to make a bigger impact,” Brown said in an earlier interview with Capital News Service. “I’ll lead 700 men and women in the office, doing big things for the state of Maryland.”
Brown has held several state offices over the past 24 years, starting in 1998 when he was elected to the House of Delegates and represented Prince George’s County. He served for eight years as the lieutenant governor from 2007 to 2015 under former Gov. Martin O’Malley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.