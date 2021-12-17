CUMBERLAND — Fire in a heavy brush area off Elizabeth Street along the Potomac River was brought under control just after 1 p.m. Friday when the scene was turned over to Department of Natural Resources personnel, according to Cumberland Fire Chief W. Shannon Adams.
The fire reportedly covered a 40 by 40-square foot area and was extinguished by Cumberland firefighters, Ridgeley and Wiley Ford volunteer fire departments and DNR units.
The fire occurred in an area about 15 feet away from the Maryland river embankment.
The cause is being investigated by DNR.
