BEDFORD, Pa. — Volunteer fire companies from Allegany County were pressed into service Monday afternoon when a brush fire was reported in the Hyndman Road area of Londonderry Township, according to the Bedford County emergency center.
The fire was discovered at about 12:20 p.m, prompting alert of the Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance. Bureau of Forestry personnel of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were also on the scene.
Volunteer firefighters from Corriganville and Ellerslie were among the mutual aid companies that assisted at the scene near Grange Hollow Road.
The fire was believed to have covered an area of about seven acres, according to the Bedford County emergency center.
An hour earlier, a brush fire was reported in the Kinser and Jess roads area in Mann Township, Bedford County. That fire reportedly covered about five acres of woodlands.
An alert for increased fire danger was posted until 6 p.m. by the National Weather Service.
