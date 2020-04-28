CUMBERLAND — Del. Jason Buckel is among several elected officials raising concerns over administrative actions that are allowing Maryland prison inmates to be given early releases due to the coronavirus.
Buckel joined four other delegates in sending a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan, dated April 24, concerning the early release of inmates from the state’s correctional institutions.
The delegates are opposing the actions and are requesting a list of which prisoners have already been released and where. The delegates said the early releases could overwhelm the health care, probation and social services systems in the rural areas where the prisons are located.
“While we agree that it is in the public interest to reduce inmate (and correctional officer) exposure to COVID-19 by expeditiously moving prisoners to alternate places of confinement, releasing them into the community, or to their homes, is an approach that gives us serious concerns,” the officials wrote.
The letter to Hogan is signed by Buckel, Del. Paul Corderman, Washington County; Del. Charles Otto, Somerset and Worcester counties, Del. Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County House Minority Leader, and Kathy Szeliga, Baltimore and Harford counties House Minority Whip.
The state has already conducted numerous early releases. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced recently that more than 2,000 inmates received accelerated releases through the parole commission and home detention placement.
The letter from the delegates said, “We have also learned through media reporting that, prior to this executive order, roughly 2,000 state prisoners were released early in reaction to COVID-19 infection control concerns.”
Many additional releases could take place in the coming days as a result of an executive order from Hogan, according to the delegates.
“The executive order allows for the potential release of hundreds of inmates ... including those who are within 120 days of an otherwise authorized release and those who presumably would not be considered a safety risk,” the letter said.
Maryland correctional services releases prisoners directly from the facility where they are held and does not return them to their home location or a release hub in that community. The letter said prisoners are subsequently released in the rural areas like Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore where the prisoners are often located.
The delegates said the practice places a burden on already over-stressed health care facilities in those regions, and can overwhelm social services and parole and probation staff. The delegates added, many services needed for reentry into society are, “seriously lacking during the current pandemic.”
Other states, according to the letter, who have done early releases report experiencing “terrible instances” resulting from early release, including violent crime.
The letter asks for increased testing and personal protective equipment at the prisons for inmates and staff, and an increase in off-site care facilities for those who are presumed to have COVID-19. The officials also request testing of released prisoners to decrease the chance of spread.
The delegates are requesting full transparency including a list of prisoners released early, where they were release, and the crimes for which they were sentenced.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.