CUMBERLAND — Del. Jason Buckel and Sen. George Edwards issued a letter Friday afternoon withdrawing all support for an effort to explore the annexation of Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties into West Virginia.
Edwards and Dels. Mike McKay and Wendell Beitzel, all Republicans, traveled to Charleston, West Virginia, in September to explore the possibility with lawmakers. After receiving a favorable response, they drafted a letter dated Oct. 14 requesting that Allegany and Garrett counties become “constituent counties of West Virginia” and sent it to West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair.
Del. Gary Howell (R-W.Va.), speaker pro tempore for the West Virginia Legislature, confirmed that meeting took place and said the matter would be given serious consideration by state lawmakers. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice added in a press conference that the Maryland counties would be welcomed “with open arms.”
A backlash against the Western Maryland delegation’s efforts first emerged on social media. Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade, who said the delegation failed to consult with anyone on the matter, spoke out calling the effort “ridiculous” and “embarrassing.”
The letter issued Friday by Buckel and Edwards said they “wish to withdraw any participation in any further efforts in this (annexation) process.”
Buckel said he did not have the time to properly review or analyze the documents and the subsequent impact it could have publicly. “I believe, truly, we have allowed ourselves to move too far, too fast, on this issue,” he wrote.
Buckel said he had indicated he would support a process that would lead to a non-binding referendum on the issue making it to the ballot.
In a Times-News interview he said, “I had little less than five minutes to think about this when they came to me. … it was put to me we had to do something right away. I said, everyone else was OK with a non-binding referendum; that is the only thing I could ever support and I thought that was what we were doing.”
Buckel and Edwards said that the economic struggles in Western Maryland are real and many are frustrated by the level of action on the matter in Annapolis. The letter said the policies of Annapolis, “are making the prospects of growth in Western Maryland difficult.”
The letter said it was “not our intention” to cause the stir it has across the state, but was merely designed “to get the will of the people of Western Maryland on this issue better defined.”
The letter signed by Buckel and Edwards was addressed to Dels. McKay, Beitzel, Brenda Thiam, Neil Parrott, William Wivell and Sen. Paul Corderman.
The letter ultimately said the effort was not thought through and, “perhaps foolhardy.”
Buckel and Edwards have co-chaired the Task Force on the Economic Future of Western Maryland for the last two years. The letter said any effort to transfer the counties to West Virginia “is merely a distraction” from their work in trying to create a better economy for Western Maryland.
It concluded that the effort was “ultimately a plea to our colleagues in Annapolis to recognize the fierce urgency of now with respect to supporting economic development and growth initiatives for our three western counties.”
