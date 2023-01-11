ANNAPOLIS — Del. Jason Buckel (District 1-B Allegany County) was reelected to serve as minority leader as the House Republican Caucus selected its new leadership team on Tuesday.
Del. Jesse Pippy (District 4 – Frederick County) was elected to serve as minority whip.
The leader and whip run for their leadership positions as a team. Buckel and Pippy were elected unanimously.
First elected to serve as minority leader in 2021, Buckel previously served as chief deputy minority whip from 2017 until his election as leader.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to have the faith of my colleagues to continue to lead,” Buckel said. “We have the unique opportunity to be the face of Republicans in Maryland. This is an extremely significant position, and it is incumbent upon all of us to do our level best. We have an opportunity to fight to make a difference in the future of Maryland.”
Pippy previously served as the chairman of the Caucus Steering Committee, which is tasked with developing the legislative agenda for the Republican Caucus.
“I am honored to have this responsibility bestowed upon me by my Republican colleagues,” he said. “Our members have such a wide variety of backgrounds and talents, and I look forward to working on their behalf.”
The legislative session begins at noon Wednesday.
