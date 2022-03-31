CUMBERLAND — Right now, the corner of Maple Street in South Cumberland sits vacant. In the coming years, it will transform into a small community.
Allegany County Habitat for Humanity employees and board members joined with local officials Wednesday to break ground on the first of four houses to be constructed on five lots on Maple Street. The land was donated by local couple Keith and Connie Morris.
Once it's completed, it will be the nonprofit's fifth in the county. Habitat homes are located close to one another to encourage the owners to develop a sense of camaraderie, Allegany Habitat President Terri Lowery said.
The completion of the homes will represent the fulfillment of a long-standing dream for the organization, she said, as well as those they'll house.
"We aren't just building a house. We really are building a neighborhood," Lowery said, crediting the Morrises for the land donation. "Ever since we started Habitat here in Allegany County, we've always talked about building a group of houses so that the families can support each other. (The Morrises) really made it so we can make our dream come true, as well as the dream of four families here in town."
Interested families apply for a Habitat home, Lowery said, and if selected, have to partake in at least 200 hours of "sweat equity" to help build it. The coming construction project is the first in Allegany County since 2018. While Habitat officials aim for construction every two years, Lowery said, COVID-19 "threw a really big wrench in things."
Homes typically have three bedrooms and a full bathroom, along with an unfinished basement, said Lowery. The group hopes to have the new house on Maple Street built by the end of the year.
Habitat has been fortunate to enjoy a healthy amount of community participation in the form of eager volunteers, Lowery said.
"We've had lots of groups say 'We'd like to come out and volunteer,'" Lowery said. "I think everyone wants to get out and do things."
Tracy Greely, the organization's newly-minted executive director who took the helm in January, said she's excited to see the first build under her tenure come to fruition.
"I'd love to see a community garden or flowers here, something that brings life to this lot," Greely said.
The Morris family runs local moving company Sonny's Transfer, Keith Morris said, and Connie Morris is a registered nurse practitioner. Their original idea for the Maple Street lots, Connie said, was to build a private practice of her own, but an illness in the family prevented them from doing so. Now, Morris said, she's excited to see the land used as a home for families in need.
"The time just wasn't right to do that," Connie Morris said. "We thought this is something that could impact the community, help others and be a blessing to everyone."
"We're thrilled to be able to have any small part in helping others," Connie Morris said. "We're all here to build each other up and help do better."
