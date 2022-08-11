CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two state education officials have new assignments following a Wednesday vote by the West Virginia Board of Education.
Former state Superintendent Clayton Burch will transfer to Romney to serve as the new superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach was appointed the 33rd superintendent in his place.
Roach's appointment took effect Thursday. Burch served as state superintendent for two years, and previously worked with the state Department of Education for 15 years.
“I am honored to be chosen as the next State Superintendent of Schools. I want to thank President Hardesty and the board members for their confidence in me,” said Roach in a press release. “I look forward to working with him, the board, and the staff at the West Virginia Department of Education. With the exception of student safety, student achievement has always been at the forefront of every position I have held. As a lifelong educator, I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to starting this new position.”
In a statement, Burch reflected on his tenure with the state and his "special connection" with the Deaf and Blind schools.
"The students of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) and the work of that venerable institution are always at the forefront of my mind," he said. "I have developed a special connection with the school. From the beginning of my administration until this very moment, I have made the WVSDB a priority.
"I have a vision of what the WVSDB can become as a resource to serve children and families of our state, region, and beyond," Burch wrote. "All of the foundational elements have been laid, but they need the commitment of a full-time leader and visionary to solidify the work and see it to completion. I believe that the totality of my career, and my close ties to the Hampshire County community, including my personal residence there, have made me uniquely qualified to lead the school into the future."
The school suffered a serious fire in February that destroyed the campus administration building, which dated to the 1800s. The cause of the blaze was undetermined.
“This was more than a building to the school and the community, it was a part of the culture and tradition, and it is a significant loss to everyone,” Burch said at the time. “However, once again, I witnessed numerous examples of community pride and compassion. It was inspiring to see the response of so many agencies, organizations, community members and individuals from around the country who stepped into action and showed concern in a number of ways.”
The state Board of Education amended the school's 10-year facilities plans this spring to accommodate necessary upgrades, including demolition work and fire safety upgrades.
